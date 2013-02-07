8 Unique Coffee Mugs

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Baby, it’s cold outside. Cozy up with a warm cup of java in one of these cool options.
Beam Pepperhot Coffee Mug

Retro with its citrusy color and rectangular handle, this oversized stoneware mug is sure to heat up any place setting.

To buy: $3, cb2.com.

Rue Du Bac Mugs

Porcelain cups in four distinct patterns mean you will always know which coffee is yours. The gray and white palette allows these global motifs to blend with the rest of your tableware.

To buy: $56 for 4, rosannainc.com.

Ceramic Mug

These handmade pieces are stunningly artistic and colorful. The medallions are embellished with stars and stripes in a unique color combination.

To buy: $36, etsy.com.

Kate Spade Say The Word Wordsearch Mug

Wake up your brain with a playful word search on the side of your morning cup of joe.

To buy: $20, lenox.com.

Kami Wood Mug

This lightweight, wooden cup is surprisingly insulating while the woodgrain exterior makes a distinct piece amidst the sea of traditional ceramic mugs in the cupboard. Hand wash.

To buy: $78, muhshome.com.

Flora Mug by Gien

Decorated in a mix of hand-drawn and realistic looking flowers, this mug is both whimsical and feminine.

To buy: $58, michaelcfina.com.

Faceted Boulder Mug

Organic and speckled, this rugged looking earthenware vessel has quite a personality.

To buy: $15, leifshop.com.

Herringbone Mug

With visible brush strokes, the graphic dashes wrap around this porcelain mug in vibrant springtime colors.

To buy: $16, crateandbarrel.com.

