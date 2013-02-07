8 Unique Coffee Mugs
Beam Pepperhot Coffee Mug
Retro with its citrusy color and rectangular handle, this oversized stoneware mug is sure to heat up any place setting.
To buy: $3, cb2.com.
Featured February 2013
Rue Du Bac Mugs
Porcelain cups in four distinct patterns mean you will always know which coffee is yours. The gray and white palette allows these global motifs to blend with the rest of your tableware.
To buy: $56 for 4, rosannainc.com.
Ceramic Mug
These handmade pieces are stunningly artistic and colorful. The medallions are embellished with stars and stripes in a unique color combination.
To buy: $36, etsy.com.
Kate Spade Say The Word Wordsearch Mug
Wake up your brain with a playful word search on the side of your morning cup of joe.
To buy: $20, lenox.com.
Kami Wood Mug
This lightweight, wooden cup is surprisingly insulating while the woodgrain exterior makes a distinct piece amidst the sea of traditional ceramic mugs in the cupboard. Hand wash.
To buy: $78, muhshome.com.
Flora Mug by Gien
Decorated in a mix of hand-drawn and realistic looking flowers, this mug is both whimsical and feminine.
To buy: $58, michaelcfina.com.
Faceted Boulder Mug
Organic and speckled, this rugged looking earthenware vessel has quite a personality.
To buy: $15, leifshop.com.
Herringbone Mug
With visible brush strokes, the graphic dashes wrap around this porcelain mug in vibrant springtime colors.
To buy: $16, crateandbarrel.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail