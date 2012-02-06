6 Tiered Serving Trays
Babell Tiered Serving Tray in Black
Perfect for a poolside party, this glossy plastic tray is sturdy and won’t create any hazard for bare feet if it accidentally tumbles to the deck.
To buy: $39, gretelhome.com.
Featured February 2012
Hammered Metal 3-Tiered Server
This hammered aluminum tray is just the thing for powdery desserts—the matte finish is a gorgeous contrast against the shiny metal.
To buy: $39, westelm.com.
Wild & Wolf Enamel Cake Stand
Serve tea sandwiches and scones at a garden party on this sweet enamel stand. A ringed handle adorns the top for easy transport from indoors to out.
To buy: $40, burkedecor.com.
Nambe Heritage Triple Server
Glass plates stacked on a bronze base bring a sculptural element to your buffet or dining table.
To buy: $250, nambe.com.
Chilewich Tree Tier Ray Tray
Modern in material and form, each basket is made of yarn mesh and secured over a metal frame. A gorgeous antidote to the common fruit bowl.
To buy: $125, allmodern.com.
Belle Meade Entertaining Stand
The unique rectangular shape is ideal for serving rectangular blocks of cheese alongside mini loaves of bread or even storing coffee cups next to your machine.
To buy: $100, willowhouse.com.
