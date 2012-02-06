6 Tiered Serving Trays

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
gretelhome.com
Make use of vertical space—and elevate those finger foods—with one of these festive options.
Babell Tiered Serving Tray in Black

gretelhome.com

Perfect for a poolside party, this glossy plastic tray is sturdy and won’t create any hazard for bare feet if it accidentally tumbles to the deck.

To buy: $39, gretelhome.com.

Featured February 2012

Hammered Metal 3-Tiered Server

westelm.com

This hammered aluminum tray is just the thing for powdery desserts—the matte finish is a gorgeous contrast against the shiny metal.

To buy: $39, westelm.com.

Wild & Wolf Enamel Cake Stand

burkedecor.com

Serve tea sandwiches and scones at a garden party on this sweet enamel stand. A ringed handle adorns the top for easy transport from indoors to out.

To buy: $40, burkedecor.com.

Nambe Heritage Triple Server

nambe.com

Glass plates stacked on a bronze base bring a sculptural element to your buffet or dining table.

To buy: $250, nambe.com.

Chilewich Tree Tier Ray Tray

allmodern.com

Modern in material and form, each basket is made of yarn mesh and secured over a metal frame. A gorgeous antidote to the common fruit bowl.

To buy: $125, allmodern.com.

Belle Meade Entertaining Stand

mydream.store.willowhouse.com

The unique rectangular shape is ideal for serving rectangular blocks of cheese alongside mini loaves of bread or even storing coffee cups next to your machine.

To buy: $100, willowhouse.com.

