6 Cuddle-Worthy Throw Blankets
Coral Wind Farm Patterned Throw
Add color and dimension to a bedspread or sofa with this geometric 100 percent cotton knitted blanket.
To buy: $74, craneandcanopy.com.
Featured January 2014
Swiss Cross Throw
If sipping cider on a Swiss mountainside is only a dream, this cross-design throw is the next best thing. Made of recycled cotton yarn, this piece is both snug and sophisticated.
To buy: $179, hausinterior.com.
All Seasons Throw
Looking for an extra layer of warmth? Keep track of whose is whose with this fringed brushed cotton blanket that can be personalized at no extra charge.
To buy: $80, markandgraham.com.
Star Signs Throw
Cuddle up in a pure wool and cotton-blended piece that takes inspiration from Native American designs.
To buy: $189, pendleton-usa.com.
Kyaari Graphite – Stunning Modern Textured Check Throw
This dynamic lambs wool blanket features a range of jewel tone colors across a black and white backdrop, which makes this an easy addition to any bedspread.
To buy: $245, designersguild.com.
Faux Fur Throw
For those who enjoy the feel of fur–yet don’t want the real thing–indulge in a velvety faux alternative that’s sure to add decadence to your seating display.
To buy: $80, hm.com.
