6 Cuddle-Worthy Throw Blankets

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
craneandcanopy.com
These blankets are great to snuggle up with on chilly winter nights—and add the perfect finishing touch to any decor.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Coral Wind Farm Patterned Throw

craneandcanopy.com

Add color and dimension to a bedspread or sofa with this geometric 100 percent cotton knitted blanket.

To buy: $74, craneandcanopy.com.

Featured January 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Swiss Cross Throw

hausinterior.com

If sipping cider on a Swiss mountainside is only a dream, this cross-design throw is the next best thing. Made of recycled cotton yarn, this piece is both snug and sophisticated.

To buy: $179, hausinterior.com.

3 of 6

All Seasons Throw

markandgraham.com

Looking for an extra layer of warmth? Keep track of whose is whose with this fringed brushed cotton blanket that can be personalized at no extra charge.

To buy: $80, markandgraham.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Star Signs Throw

pendleton-usa.com

Cuddle up in a pure wool and cotton-blended piece that takes inspiration from Native American designs.

To buy: $189, pendleton-usa.com.

5 of 6

Kyaari Graphite – Stunning Modern Textured Check Throw

designersguild.com

This dynamic lambs wool blanket features a range of jewel tone colors across a black and white backdrop, which makes this an easy addition to any bedspread.

To buy: $245, designersguild.com.

6 of 6

Faux Fur Throw

hm.com

For those who enjoy the feel of fur–yet don’t want the real thing–indulge in a velvety faux alternative that’s sure to add decadence to your seating display.

To buy: $80, hm.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas