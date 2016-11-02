9 Products to Help You Sleep Better at Night
Nothing is worse than tossing and turning all night long. Incorporate these items into your sleep sanctuary and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
1
The Pancake Pillow
Pillows are not one-size-fits-all. If you are a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or back sleeper, you can adjust the filling of this super-soft pillow accordingly: Just add in or pull out layers from the stack of six inserts.
To buy: $80, amazon.com.
2
Madewell x Parachute Merino Travel Kit
Two of our favorite brands collaborated on a product to make sleeping while travel so much easier. Bring this travel kit with you on planes, trains, and automobiles. Both the eye mask and blanket are made of the softest merino wool.
To buy: $130; madewell.com.
3
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Having a hard time getting some shuteye? Just spray your pillow with this and it may help you relax. The spray is made of essential oils—lavender, vetivert, and wild chamomile—that can help you fall asleep faster.
To buy: $29; dermstore.com.
4
Sense Sleep System
Don’t feel like you slept well, but have no idea why? From a detailed analysis of your sleep cycle to a light- and temperature- sensor, this smart system tracks your sleep patterns and can make suggestions on how to improve your rest.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
5
Stadler Form Oskar Humidifier
You might be surprised to find out that this structural piece is a humidifier—it looks more like a modern decor accent. If your room feels extra dry all the time, you’ll get a better night’s sleep with this humidifier. It also comes with a fragrance dispenser so you can also add essential oils, too.
To buy: $160; amazon.com.
6
Sleep-Ready Light
The blue light found in most regular light bulbs can negatively affect the production of melatonin (a natural hormone that helps you fall asleep). Install this special bulb in your bedside lamp for a soothing amber glow that will help you fall asleep faster.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
7
Magical Thinking Tassel Blackout Curtain
Pretty and practical—introduce these tasseled curtains into your space to block out early morning rays and actually sleep in on the weekend.
To buy: $40, urbanoutfitters.com.
8
Slip Silk Eye Mask
Block light (which can disrupt your REM cycle) with this silky eye covering that will also allow your skin to breath throughout the night. The perfect addition to a night of beauty rest.
To buy: $50, bloomingdales.com.
9
Pure-Ion Bedroom Air Purifier and Humidifier
This 2-in-1 machine will purify and add moisture to the air while you sleep. It has “whisper quiet operation” and the adjustable fan can be set on a timer or run continuously while you snooze.
To buy: $270, brookstone.com.