7 Things You Should Sanitize Immediately to Avoid Getting Sick 

You touch your cell phone many times throughout the day—and you may even be holding it as you read this. So even if you're diligently washing your hands properly, if you aren't also disinfecting your phone, the second you check a text, you're spreading germs back onto your hands. Considering how often we reach for our phones, it’s no surprise that a 2012 study by the University of Arizona found that cell phones have more germs than toilet seats. Yuck!

To deep-clean your phone without risking water damage, follow our instructions from a pro. Keep your hands clean, wipe down the surface with an antibacterial microfiber cloth, and spray cleansers onto a cloth rather than directly onto the screen to prevent damage. Remove the case and wipe it with a clean cloth dipped in 70-percent isopropyl alcohol, then let dry.