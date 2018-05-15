Target Now Offers Next-Day Delivery Nationwide—No Membership Required

You know that moment when you realize you're all out of paper towels, but you really don't want to interrupt your Netflix marathon to run to the store? Target is trying to avoid that dreaded, but all-too-frequent occurrence by rolling out next-day delivery on household essentials across the country. Called Target Restock, the service is available coast to coast starting today, and the best part is that it's free for all Target REDCard purchases, and is just $2.99 for all other orders. Translation: You can skip the annual membership fees and still get next-day delivery.

Now, the next time you realize you're running low on toilet paper, hand soap, or dish detergent, you can add these household essentials (more than 35,000 products are eligible for next-day delivery) and select next-day shipping. For orders placed Monday through Friday before 7 p.m., the order will arrive the following day. There is a maximum weight limit on orders, 45 pounds, but the site will let you know how much space remains as you fill up your virtual shopping cart.

"Target Restock is another way we’re making life easier for our busy, budget-conscious guests," said Dawn Block, Target’s senior vice president of digital, in the press release. "Our guests love the speed and convenience of the service. And now that Target Restock is an even better value, we think the service will become increasingly popular," she said. Target explains that the changes to the delivery service are just part of the company's plans to make Target "the easiest place to shop." If you have a Google Home or the Google Assistant app on your phone, you can place a Target Restock order through voice activation. So you don't have to get off your couch or even pull out your laptop to place an order.