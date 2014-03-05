9 Cool Phone and Tablet Cases
Scallop Pocket Cardholder iPhone 5+5s Case
This rubberized case not only protects your iPhone from bumps and thuds, but its jovial scalloped backside offers a convenient storage space for regularly reached-for cards.
To buy: $35, nordstrom.com.
Featured March 2014
For more options, see Fashionable Tech Cases and 11 Cool iPhone 5 Cases.
Durables Wallet for Samsung S3
This waxed canvas and mahogany leather pocket (hello, Ron Burgundy) appears like a sleek wallet, with dual pockets for storage.
To buy: $50, dodocase.com.
Stripe iPhone 4 Case
Add visual dimension to your device with this faux-wood backdrop topped with a linear pastel design.
To buy: $22, etsy.com.
Peach Floral iPhone 5 + 5s Case
Just in time for spring. Protect your iPhone with a cover that’s decorated with florals in a pretty peach palette. The rubber insert offers added protection to surround your phone.
To buy: $36, riflepaperco.com.
Commuter Series Wallet for Galaxy S4
This sturdy, multi-layered case offers a click-and-conceal sliding back in which you can safely store cash or credit cards close at hand.
To buy: $45, otterbox.com.
Dots Case for iPad Mini
Tote around your Mini in a soft, foam-like skin that won’t cramp your style. Designer style available in two colors.
To buy: $64, saksfifthavenue.com.
Heavy Words iPad Case
Never lose sight of your iPad again. An array of colorful triangles decorates this modern plastic case to set your stylish gadget apart from the rest.
To buy: $60, society6.com.
Beamhaus Portfolio for iPad
The clean-cut leather exterior appears both timeless and on trend, while the suede interior adds a touch of luxury that also protects the screen from scratches.
To buy: $100, griffintechnology.com.
M-Edge Stealth Case for Kindle Fire
Thanks to its poppy hue, this e-reader enclosure will be easy to find stuffed in a drawer or at the bottom of a purse. A magnetic flap secures the case so that it doesn’t fly open.
To buy: $40, staples.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail