7 Decorative Trivets
Verso Design Silmu Tablemat
These quirky wool mats keep the heat off your delicate wood table without risk of scratching. Easily slips into a drawer for storage. Available in multiple colors.
To buy: Starting at $24, didriks.com.
Featured February 2012
Joseph Joseph Stretch Trivets
This accordion-style silicone surface is ideal for all types of dishes. Stretch it out for large casserole pans or keep it compact for smaller saucepans. Available in green, pink, and black.
To buy: $16, surlatable.com.
Staub Round Magnetic Trivet
Magnets imbedded in the wood mean this trivet can attach to any cast iron or other magnetic pan. No need to worry when rearranging the table as the hot pad will come right along with the dish.
To buy: $29, williams-sonoma.com.
Brass Star Trivet
This splurge-worthy piece is made of solid brass and spruces up a counter, tabletop, even a wall when not in use.
To buy: $110, lekkerhome.com.
Rainbow Trivet
Modern and minimal, this small arc unfolds into a circular shape when you’re desperate for a larger surface area.
To buy: $30, finnishdesignshop.us.
Ferm Living Cork Coaster
Fun and unexpected, these balls of cork are strung together to form an earthy bangle for your table.
To buy: $22, fermlivingshop.com.
Teak Trivet
Fold the four wooden pieces of this gorgeous teak wood and stainless steel trivet outward to serve larger dishes.
To buy: $24, canoeonline.net.
See all Daily Finds from this month