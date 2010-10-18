6 Stylish Candy Dishes

By Monique Valeris
Updated August 29, 2014
Make indulging in your favorite treats even more enjoyable—and presentable—with these stylish dishes.
Metal Organic Hammered Bowl

Prepare for the barrage of trick-or-treaters by filling this vessel with goodies galore. The black exterior offers a nice contrast against the metallic interior.

To buy: $20, worldmarket.com.

Featured October 2012

Crushed Bowl

This fine porcelain container is a work of art that any lover of modern design would appreciate. The triangular pattern of this piece mimics that of a crumpled paper bag.

To buy: $93.50, dwr.com.

Décor Bon Bon Footed Compote

This footed porcelain dish helps create a sophisticated, old-world feel in any room. Set it on a coffee table or a desk as a chic way of serving up candy corn and other treats.

To buy: $45, homedecorators.com.

Regal Acrylic Covered Candy Dish

Looks like glass, yet actually acrylic. Lidded to keep little delicacies under wraps and away from sticky fingers.

To buy: $40, hayneedle.com.

Martina Bowl

Choosing your favorite candy out of the mix is now a piece of cake. The wide rim and rippled exterior make it a coffee table staple (even when it’s empty).

To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.

Short Apothecary Jar

Arrange multiples on a buffet at the Halloween party and fill this jar’s gracious curves with different colored candies for an impactful (and tasty) display.

To buy: $40, williams-sonoma.com.

By Monique Valeris