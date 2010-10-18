6 Stylish Candy Dishes
Metal Organic Hammered Bowl
Prepare for the barrage of trick-or-treaters by filling this vessel with goodies galore. The black exterior offers a nice contrast against the metallic interior.
To buy: $20, worldmarket.com.
Featured October 2012
Crushed Bowl
This fine porcelain container is a work of art that any lover of modern design would appreciate. The triangular pattern of this piece mimics that of a crumpled paper bag.
To buy: $93.50, dwr.com.
Décor Bon Bon Footed Compote
This footed porcelain dish helps create a sophisticated, old-world feel in any room. Set it on a coffee table or a desk as a chic way of serving up candy corn and other treats.
To buy: $45, homedecorators.com.
Regal Acrylic Covered Candy Dish
Looks like glass, yet actually acrylic. Lidded to keep little delicacies under wraps and away from sticky fingers.
To buy: $40, hayneedle.com.
Martina Bowl
Choosing your favorite candy out of the mix is now a piece of cake. The wide rim and rippled exterior make it a coffee table staple (even when it’s empty).
To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.
Short Apothecary Jar
Arrange multiples on a buffet at the Halloween party and fill this jar’s gracious curves with different colored candies for an impactful (and tasty) display.
To buy: $40, williams-sonoma.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month