8 Modern Standing Coat Racks
Peg Coat Rack
Two-toned and sleek, this slim organizer is sculptural enough to stand on its own. Drape coats on the longer pegs and hang caps and scarves from the shorter ones.
To buy: $100, cb2.com.
Featured March 2013
Contour Coat Rack
The curves of this handsome valet would pair nicely with the squared edges of an entryway console table. Available in three stain options to suit your space.
To buy: $139, homedecorators.com.
Splash Coat Rack
A statement piece that in no way tries to blend in. A touch of walnut at the top and five color options for its sturdy steel base create the perfect blend of natural and industrial elements.
To buy: $300, bludot.com.
Powell Scroll Coat Rack
Sturdy matte-black metal bars hold on tightly to your coats and hats while its base is perfect for corralling soggy umbrellas.
To buy: $66, wayfair.com for info.
Spider Coat Rack
A timeless design takes a modern turn with this lively yellow paint job. And with twelve hooks, there is no shortage on hanging space.
To buy: $100, cb2.com.
Twig Coat Rack
Cast iron molds to look like a tree—the roots and all—to create a whimsical visual element that is still practical.
To buy: $99, grandinroad.com.
Portis Hat and Coat Stand
Quite a steal for such a serviceable piece. High and low hooks make it manageable for everyone in the family to hang their belongings.
To buy: $30, ikea.com.
Field Generals Coat Rack
If you think a coat rack is merely a space invader, then this piece is perfect for when Mother Nature strikes. The tripod base and hanging bar fold down for storage when not supporting heavy overcoats, hats, and scarves.
To buy: $295, restorationhardware.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail