8 Modern Standing Coat Racks

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
cb2.com
Want to make a good first impression? Invite one of these functional pieces into your entryway.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Peg Coat Rack

cb2.com

Two-toned and sleek, this slim organizer is sculptural enough to stand on its own. Drape coats on the longer pegs and hang caps and scarves from the shorter ones.

To buy: $100, cb2.com.

Featured March 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Contour Coat Rack

homedecorators.com

The curves of this handsome valet would pair nicely with the squared edges of an entryway console table. Available in three stain options to suit your space.

To buy: $139, homedecorators.com.

3 of 8

Splash Coat Rack

bludot.com

A statement piece that in no way tries to blend in. A touch of walnut at the top and five color options for its sturdy steel base create the perfect blend of natural and industrial elements.

To buy: $300, bludot.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Powell Scroll Coat Rack

wayfair.com

Sturdy matte-black metal bars hold on tightly to your coats and hats while its base is perfect for corralling soggy umbrellas.

To buy: $66, wayfair.com for info.

5 of 8

Spider Coat Rack

cb2.com

A timeless design takes a modern turn with this lively yellow paint job. And with twelve hooks, there is no shortage on hanging space.

To buy: $100, cb2.com.

6 of 8

Twig Coat Rack

grandinroad.com

Cast iron molds to look like a tree—the roots and all—to create a whimsical visual element that is still practical.

To buy: $99, grandinroad.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Portis Hat and Coat Stand

ikea.com

Quite a steal for such a serviceable piece. High and low hooks make it manageable for everyone in the family to hang their belongings.

To buy: $30, ikea.com.

8 of 8

Field Generals Coat Rack

restorationhardware.com

If you think a coat rack is merely a space invader, then this piece is perfect for when Mother Nature strikes. The tripod base and hanging bar fold down for storage when not supporting heavy overcoats, hats, and scarves.

To buy: $295, restorationhardware.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco