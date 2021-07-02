Amazon Shoppers Say These Sheets Are the Best—and They Have 91,000 Ratings
When was the last time you upgraded your bedding? If you're dreaming about making a few swaps, one easy change is to purchase new sheets—they're far less of an investment than a new mattress and less of a commitment than a new comforter or duvet.
Good thing there's a four-piece set of sheets with more than 91,000 ratings on Amazon on sale for as little as $20. Each Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set is made from microfiber fabric, which prevents the sheets from fading and wrinkling when washed. A set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and depending on which color and size you choose, that comes out to as little as $5 apiece right now.
To buy: $20 (was $25), amazon.com.
"Could these sheets really be as soft as everyone claims? Can they really be so comfortable? Can it be possible they remain soft wash after wash?" asked one five-star Amazon reviewer. "The answer to all of those questions is yes. I just picked up three more sets of these sheets, and I'm extremely happy with my purchase. These are the best sheets I've ever slept on. Amazing value for the price."
The Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set is available in a variety of sizes, including twin XL, queen, California king, and 17 colors, including dark gray, navy, sage, taupe, and white. No matter the size, each set is designed to fit a mattress that's up to 16 inches deep, according to the brand.
To buy: $24 (was $30), amazon.com.
"The fitted sheet is really deep pocketed, I didn't have to use the sheet clips I usually have to use with our mattress," noted a happy shopper. "The flat sheet also seems larger than any other queen sheets we own, which I love since it covers our box spring if left untucked. Five stars, definitely ordering more!"
Climbing into a bed with fresh new sheets is one of life's little luxuries. So pick up a set (or two) while these sale prices last.