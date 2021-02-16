Introducing Simply, Our New Video Series Featuring Practical Tips for Simplifying and Organizing Your Life
Join host Haley Cairo every Wednesday as she takes us on her self-care journey.
In our new series, Simply, host Haley Cairo shares how she organizes and simplifies her daily life, complete with tips, glimpses into her home, and revealing moments of satisfaction, joy, and peace.
Haley Cairo is a Delaware native who grew up designing floor plans, making mood boards, and reading her mother's design magazines instead of playing with toys. Over the past 10 years, Haley has shared her journey, healthy living tips, DIYs, productivity hacks, and personal life on her YouTube channel.
Catch the first episode of Simply on February 24, with new episodes every Wednesday.