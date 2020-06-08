This $15 Storage Hack Instantly Organizes All Those Grocery Bags You've Been Hoarding

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your pantry is starting to feel like a plastic bag burial ground, you’re not alone. While keeping plastic or canvas bags around to reuse is a great way to reduce waste, it often leads to a designated bag area under the sink or in a closet that seems to grow quicker than a tidal wave. But there’s a simple and affordable organization hack to do away with this clutter.

Simplehuman’s $15 bag dispenser mounts onto walls, shelves, or cabinets to store all of the extra bags you’ve got. More than 8,000 shoppers have reviewed this handy tool and given it an average 4.7-star rating, which goes to show how much of an impact it can have in a home. “It makes our pantry look so much more organized and nicer,” wrote one reviewer.

It’s an easy addition to any space, and it’s not bad to look at, either. Shoppers love how the stainless steel design blends in with kitchen and laundry appliances. And at just six inches wide, the dispenser is sleek and slim, fitting into compact spaces without taking over the area.

“We would hoard plastic bags in case we needed them and they would end up just piling up and taking up space,” another reviewer said. “This keeps the amount of bags we need in check and does not take up much space.”

To install, you can either use double-sided adhesive tape or screws (both included with purchase) to mount the organizer. Reviewers say they’ve secured it on everything from refrigerators to cabinet doors. To use, all you do is place bags through the top slot and pull them out through the large center opening. The slots are large enough to see the bags inside, but tight enough to keep everything together.

This is the type of simple-yet-genius idea that can completely revolutionize your space, and the fact that it’s only $15 makes it that much better.