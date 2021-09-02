This Shark Robot Vacuum Will Clean Up All Your Pet's Hair, and It's 50% Off for Labor Day
Vacuuming is that chore that creeps up on you. You put it off for days, and then all of the sudden, your dog's hair is sticking to your feet—that's when you know it's time to bust out the vacuum cleaner again. While vacuuming is a chore that many dread (unless, like me, you like to blast Queen and make it a dance party), there's actually a way to have this chore taken care of without you lifting so much as a finger.
Shark's Ion Robot Vacuum can sweep up all of that dirt, crumbs, and pet hair for you and make cleaning so much easier, according to Walmart shopper reviews. But the best news? Walmart just cut the price of the Shark robot vacuum in half before its Labor Day sale is even in full swing, so you can get it for just $149 right now. An absolute steal!
If you're not sold on the idea alone that it vacuums your home for you, the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum features three different brush types—side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll—to sweep up dirt on rugs, kitchen tile, and hardwood with no problem. According to Walmart shoppers, the robot vacuum easily moves from hard surfaces to plush rugs. And if you're worried about damage (whether to the vacuum or your home), the Shark senses ledges and stairs and will steer clear, literally, of walls and furniture.
To buy: $149, walmart.com.
Did we mention you can control this robot vacuum with your voice or an app? The vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command it to turn on while you make your morning coffee and read emails. Or, download the SharkClean App and have the vacuum turn on while you're out doing errands. It can run for up to 90 minutes before needing a recharge—just think about how much cleaning can get done in that period of time! When it does die, just toss it on the charging dock, and it'll be ready to go in no time.
Walmart shoppers rave about this vacuum and even go as far as to say they do not know how they ever lived without it. Self-proclaimed busy moms and pet owners seem to see the most benefit with their investment in the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, as it not only saves them plenty of time, but it also does a pretty solid job of removing dog hair, cat fur, and more from multiple surfaces. There's no better time to take advantage of the future peace that this vacuum could bring to you than during Walmart's Labor Day sale. It even has a limited warranty for extra peace of mind.