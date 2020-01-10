Amazon Shoppers Say They Always Get Compliments on This Gold Flatware

Image zoom amazon.com

While you could probably think of hundreds of things that are more fun to buy than flatware, a good set is a kitchen essential that can go a long way in creating the perfect tablescape. Plus, it’s something you’ll use (and look at) every day, so you might as well invest in beautiful pieces that will make you happy every time you set the table. And if you think you need to shell out the big bucks at a high-end retailer, think again.

Amazon just unveiled 92 of its most-loved home products, according to the retailer’s home-themed Instagram account—if you aren’t already a follower, the account is basically a treasure trove of kitchen and decor inspiration—and the list includes an affordable gold flatware set that we’re suddenly realizing we desperately need.

The 20-piece set (enough to set the table for four) features a modern design with a stone wash gold exterior that’s dishwasher-safe. It comes with dinner and dessert forks and spoons, as well as dinner knives. Each piece is made of high-quality stainless steel designed to stand up to corrosion, rust, and daily use.

Amazon shoppers love the look and feel of this gold flatware, according to hundreds of five-star reviews. They say the pieces hold up after frequent use and washing, and they feel heavier than you’d expect. “I am amazed by this flatware… I get compliments all the time when I have friends over for dinner,” one reviewer wrote.

At just $37, this contemporary flatware set is a total steal, especially when you compare it to this similar 20-piece gold set from West Elm that goes for $140. And if the gold look isn’t quite your style, you can choose from other modern hues, including matte black, matte rose gold, and even an iridescent multi-color option.

To buy: $37; amazon.com.