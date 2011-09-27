7 Sophisticated Serving Dishes
French Bull Mosaic Lazy Susan
With its punchy colors and trendy zig-zag pattern, it’s an edgy twist on a traditional serving tool.
To buy: $32, frenchbull.com.
Featured October 2011
Crate and Barrel Agave Chip and Dip
Gorgeous yet hefty two-toned terracotta is ideal for autumn. Use for chips and dip or pile up some popcorn and add fun candy mix-ins on the side.
To buy: $37, crateandbarrel.com.
Fishs Eddy Carmel Divided Tray
This wooden tray is ideal for the indecisive: Give your guests a variety of choices from mixed veggies to three different dips.
To buy: $33, fishseddy.com.
Vera Wang Wedgewood Vesta Dipping Set
For the super glam gal on girls’ night in, a mirrored serving dish that doubles as a coffee-table sculpture.
To buy: $75, na.wwrd.com.
Joseph Joseph Double Dish
Nuts for nuts, but never quite know where to put those pesky shells? This stacked dish provides the answer. Pour nuts in the top while tossing empty shells underneath.
To buy: $18, aplusrstore.com.
Nambé Butterfly Chip and Dip
Made of crystal and metal, which marry elegantly when nested together. Fill with fresh fruit and yogurt dip.
To buy: $200, nambe.com.
Ginkgo Chip & Dip
Say goodbye to the boring bowl and platter and serve appetizers on this textured dish with a ginkgo leaf design. Makes a perfect hostess gift as well.
To buy: $139, michaelaram.com.
