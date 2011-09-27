7 Sophisticated Serving Dishes

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
frenchbull.com.
This season is all about doling out your favorite snacks in style.
French Bull Mosaic Lazy Susan

frenchbull.com.

With its punchy colors and trendy zig-zag pattern, it’s an edgy twist on a traditional serving tool.

To buy: $32, frenchbull.com.

Featured October 2011

Crate and Barrel Agave Chip and Dip

crateandbarrel.com

Gorgeous yet hefty two-toned terracotta is ideal for autumn. Use for chips and dip or pile up some popcorn and add fun candy mix-ins on the side.

To buy: $37, crateandbarrel.com.

Fishs Eddy Carmel Divided Tray

fishseddy.com

This wooden tray is ideal for the indecisive: Give your guests a variety of choices from mixed veggies to three different dips.

To buy: $33, fishseddy.com.

Vera Wang Wedgewood Vesta Dipping Set

na.wwrd.com

For the super glam gal on girls’ night in, a mirrored serving dish that doubles as a coffee-table sculpture.

To buy: $75, na.wwrd.com.

Joseph Joseph Double Dish

aplusrstore.com

Nuts for nuts, but never quite know where to put those pesky shells? This stacked dish provides the answer. Pour nuts in the top while tossing empty shells underneath.

To buy: $18, aplusrstore.com.

Nambé Butterfly Chip and Dip

nambe.com

Made of crystal and metal, which marry elegantly when nested together. Fill with fresh fruit and yogurt dip.

To buy: $200, nambe.com.

Ginkgo Chip & Dip

michaelaram.com

Say goodbye to the boring bowl and platter and serve appetizers on this textured dish with a ginkgo leaf design. Makes a perfect hostess gift as well.

To buy: $139, michaelaram.com.

