As-Seen-on-TV Products That Really Work

The product: Touchless Trashcan.



The claim: "All people (who) experienced our Touchless Trashcan will never like to use the traditional…waste can again, just as you will never go back to watch(ing) an old TV without a remote control."



Test results: "My pets tackle my trash can like it's a football player, leaving food on the floor," said one tester, who liked how the trash can stayed shut until the motion sensors were activated. "Plus, you don't have to touch it when your hands are a sticky mess."



Take note: Several testers noted that the seven-gallon model tended to fill up quickly when used in the kitchen.



To buy: Cost: $69 to $99 (prices vary depending on size and material), itouchless.com. Return policy: A 30-day money-back guarantee, less shipping and handling. You must return the entire package, including instructions.