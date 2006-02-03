As-Seen-on-TV Products That Really Work
Stain Remover
The product: OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover.
The claim: "Tackles over 101 stains on multiple surfaces like carpet, upholstery, kitchen, and bath surfaces…and it's color safe and 100 percent chlorine-free!"
Test results: The tester said it removed an old red-wine stain from the front of a blouse and even made "the ugly armpit stains on my favorite white shirt disappear." Also, in a single swipe, it removed stains from her trash-can lid, leaving the lid sparkling white.
Take note: Before treating a stain, apply OxiClean to an inconspicuous area and allow it to dry. Do not use it on leather, silk (washable or otherwise), wool (washable or otherwise), wool-blend fabrics, or wool-blend carpets.
To buy: Cost: $5.80 for a 1 1⁄2-pound container, at major retailers. Return policy: One hundred percent satisfaction guaranteed. If at any time you are not pleased with your purchase, the company will "cheerfully refund the purchase price."
Skin Restorer
The product: Principal Secret Reclaim with Argireline System.
The claim: “Our exclusive Argireline Molecular Complex and HydraMoisture Technology work synergistically, to produce significant results in line reduction, skin smoothness…and hydration.”
Test results: A 43-year-old tester said that within one week of using the product she noticed a difference in the look and feel of her skin: “The lines around my eyes are fading, and my daughter says my freckles―really age spots―are disappearing.
Take note: “Individual results will vary,” which roughly translates as If you still have wrinkles after a few weeks of using this product…well, sorry.
To buy: Cost: $20 for a 30-day introductory kit, principalsecret.com. Return policy: One hundred percent satisfaction guaranteed. If at any time you are not pleased with your purchase, the company will “cheerfully refund the purchase price.”
Body Slimmer
The product: California Beauty Slim ’n Lift Silhouette.
The claim: This “revolutionary slimming and lifting undergarment…can give you a sexy, curvy hourglass figure in an instant!”
Test results: Our testers marvelled at how the Slim 'n Lift sucked in their wobbly bits. "I felt at least 10 pounds thinner," said one, who found the garment so comfortable that she refused to take it off. "I even wore it to bed!"
Take note: One tester said she wouldn’t wear the Silhouette with clingy dresses because “you could see the outline of the undergarment. But if you wear something more loose fitting, it works.”
To buy: Cost: $50, thane.com. In black and nude, in sizes XS to 5XL. Return policy: There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, less shipping and handling.
Vacuum Cleaner
The product: Wind Storm Vacuum Cleaner
The claim: "The bagless Wind Storm Vacuum leaves old-fashioned vacuum cleaners holding the bag! Wind Storm Cyclonic Technology separates the dirt, forcing air to pass freely through the machine with real pickup power."
Test results: "The vacuum picked up more dirt than I'm willing to admit I had!" said one tester. "Plus, it has an extra-long power cord, which makes maneuvering through a room much easier."
Take note: One tester reported problems because of the design of the Wind Storm, whose vacuum unit is detachable: "I'd lift the vacuum by the handle and the suction bottom would fall off. I ended up using it primarily as a handheld."
To buy: Cost: $60 (price subject to change with online offers), as-seen-on-tv-products.ws. Return policy: A 30-day money-back guarantee, less shipping and handling.
Touchless Trashcan
The product: Touchless Trashcan.
The claim: "All people (who) experienced our Touchless Trashcan will never like to use the traditional…waste can again, just as you will never go back to watch(ing) an old TV without a remote control."
Test results: "My pets tackle my trash can like it's a football player, leaving food on the floor," said one tester, who liked how the trash can stayed shut until the motion sensors were activated. "Plus, you don't have to touch it when your hands are a sticky mess."
Take note: Several testers noted that the seven-gallon model tended to fill up quickly when used in the kitchen.
To buy: Cost: $69 to $99 (prices vary depending on size and material), itouchless.com. Return policy: A 30-day money-back guarantee, less shipping and handling. You must return the entire package, including instructions.
Wallet Light
The product: Owl Wallet Light.
The claim: “The Owl is an amazing credit card–sized light and magnifier. Owl is easy to use and carry―since it is credit card size, it will fit in wallets and pocketbooks with ease!”
Test results: “I often have trouble reading restaurant menus in dim lighting, but the Owl completely solved that problem,” said one tester. “The magnifier also comes in handy if you have problems reading the fine print on your restaurant bill.”
Take note: “The batteries aren’t replaceable,” noted the tester, “but that’s not really a concern, since the Owl is so inexpensive.”
To buy: Cost: $10, dutchguard.com. Return policy: A 30-day money-back guarantee, less shipping and handling. Returns must arrive in like-new condition in the original packaging.
Battering Box
The product: Chef Reece Williams Batter Pro.
The claim: "Tender chicken! Tasty shrimp! Breaded veal!…Batter Pro makes breading or battering any food easy. Just add bread crumbs, batter, or spices―shake and flip."
Test results: The Batter Pro garnered an infomercial-worthy "Wow! No messy fingers caked in eggs or flour!" from one tester, who loved that it battered chicken completely and was easy to clean. "This is perfect for my sister, who only knows how to make fried chicken!"
Take note: "Although dishwasher-safe, it doesn't do so well in the dishwasher because of its size," said a tester. (Each of the three pieces is about 11 1/2 by 3 inches.)
To buy: Cost: $10, asseenontv.com. Return policy: A money-back guarantee for 30 days from date of shipment, less shipping and handling. Excludes all items that have been installed or used in any manner.
Robot Floor Vac
The product: Roomba Discovery.
The claim: "Imagine a robot that will vacuum your floors, cleans as well as a traditional upright vacuum, and is affordable. It seems to be too good to be true."
Test results: One tester found the Roomba useful on many surfaces (area rugs, carpeting, hardwood) and in hard-to-reach spots, like under the bed. And, she said, "anything that can get my children excited about cleaning the house is a wonderful thing."
Take note: The Roomba is best for homes with large, open rooms. Some of those who tested it in small apartments found it difficult to maneuver and use effectively, and one tester warned that it scared her pets.
To buy: Cost: $250, irobot.com and at major retailers. Return policy: There's a 30-day money-back guarantee (check with retailer to confirm), less shipping and handling.
Oven Glove
The product: The "Ove" Glove.
The claim: "The 'Ove' Glove dramatically extends the time you can handle a hot object in your hands…great for the kitchen, the barbeque, and handling other hot surfaces."
Test results: Said one tester: "Silicone oven mitts aren't flexible, but I could get a tight grip on a hot pan with the 'Ove' Glove." (The "Ove" Glove features an inner layer of cotton and an outer layer made with DuPont's heat-resistant Nomex and Kevlar.)
Take note: "I did feel a little warmth from the pans while wearing the 'Ove' Glove," said a tester, "but it was never uncomfortable, and I always felt the glove was protecting my hand."
To buy: Cost: $17, drugstore.com. Return policy: Varies. Ask your vendor.