Amazon's Best-Selling Mattress Topper Has Over 148,000 Five-Star Ratings—and Stands Up Against Serious Spills
Since we spend roughly half our lives in bed, mattresses are an important investment for a reason. It makes sense, then, that we'd like to protect this major part of our lives from damage like spills, stains, and pet accidents, to name just a few horrors that often happen to them. But more than 148,000 five-star ratings point to a well-reviewed and beloved solution in the SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector.
It comes in six different sizes ranging from twin to California king. Each one guarantees protection against fluids and allergens for up to 10 years, making it great for people with kids, those who sweat at night, anyone prone to spilling, and pet owners. Plus, it's made of material that SafeRest describes as a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface with a "membrane back coating," which makes each mattress protector waterproof, noiseless, and breathable.
To buy: From $25; amazon.com.
"The cover fits great on our king-size mattress and doesn't slip or slide at all. The top has a microfiber-like feel, and it actually helps to keep our mattress sheet in place because of the light friction," one shopper wrote. "[But] our dog suffers from nighttime incontinence, which is why we wanted this mattress protector. [One night] we noticed a wet patch, lifted the sheet to find it had gone through to the mattress protector, held our breath and lifted the mattress protector.... DRY AS A BONE! (no pun intended—honest!) Not a drop had gone through the mattress protector onto our lovely mattress. Threw all of it in the washing machine and then back on the bed. Super easy! I would highly recommend this product based on its usage so far. It isn't cheap, but it's a lot cheaper than getting a mattress cleaned and a lot better than a pee-stained mattress!"
Another customer experienced similar results. "It has a plush but stain-resistant top that does not feel or sound plastic-ey, you can't even tell it's there," the shopper writes, adding, "I purchased this and a few weeks later, a significant amount of liquid was spilled, forming quite the puddle directly on the bed sheets... The sheets and mattress protector were both drenched. The mattress was still perfect. I am still so shocked that it could work so well. We are talking about HOURS of liquid pooling." The shopper, who's planning to buy more mattress protectors, also mentions that the "invisible protection" doesn't cause them to overheat at night.
Order your own SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector to keep your mattress investments safe from spills, stains, and pet accidents today.