Yesterday on Instagram, Reese Witherspoon announced some exciting news that pulled our quick photo-scrolling to an immediate halt: her TV channel is launching a brand-new organizing show called Master the Mess. Starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the popular home organizing company The Home Edit, the show premiered yesterday on Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's TV Channel.

On her Instagram post, Witherspoon calls the Home Edit women pros at "immaculate, color-coordinated, label-everything organization"—and we couldn't agree more. One peek at their Instagram account will give you all of the organizing inspiration you'll ever need.

According to the preview the Home Edit posted on Instagram, the show follows along as the organizing duo goes into people's homes to help them overhaul their cluttered spaces, whether it's a chaotic pantry, a messy bedroom closet, or a laundry room shared by a family with 9 children (hint: you're going to want to check out Episode 1). Even if you have zero intention of embarking on your own decluttering journey, we have a feeling that simply watching the transformations take place will be relaxing in its own right. Honestly, is there anything more zen than sitting on the couch with a glass of wine as these organizing masters hand-letter pretty bin labels, sort through mismatched socks, or clean out a stressful space? We didn't think so.