Peek Inside Reese Witherspoon’s Former Home Listed for $16 Million

Between her new movie Home Again, her adorable Instagram account , and her charming clothing line Draper James , Reese Witherspoon has caught a lot of attention recently. So when we spotted that the actress’s former home in Los Angeles that she shared with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe was for sale, we couldn’t help but take a look inside. No surprise here—it’s absolutely beautiful.

Witherspoon and Phillippe sold the four-bed, five-bath home for $4.5 million in 2004, and the property is currently listed for $16 million on Trulia. Built in 1969 and designed by Gerard Colcord, the home is packed with architectural interest, thanks to high pitched ceilings with exposed wood beams, a brick fireplace with built-in seating, oak plank floors, and large paned windows that let light in on all sides. The main area of the home includes a media room, a stunning kitchen, and a spacious sitting room, complete with a wet bar, making this the ultimate entertaining space. In total, the home offers almost 9,000 square feet of livable space, providing plenty of room for Witherspoon, her family, and guests to hang out. Outside, the estate boasts a spacious terrace, a BBQ area, and a pool. The property is situated to enjoy views of the Bel Air canyonside. Surrounded by oak and sycamore trees, the storybook home looks as though it was pulled straight from a movie.