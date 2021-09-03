The Bath Towels That Feel Like They're 'Straight Out of a Spa' Are Up to 35% Off at Amazon
If you've ever dreamed of waking up in the wonderful comfort of a spa every morning, you'd hardly be alone. After all, you'd have access to luxuriously soft bathrobes at arm's reach and silky smooth blankets to curl up into. And while chances are slim that you actually could wake up in a spa every day, there are simple ways to re-create your favorite parts at home.
Start with a six-piece set of towels from Qute Home, which are up to 35 percent off at Amazon. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, all spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton. Thanks to the plush material, the towels are super-absorbent and will dry quickly so you won't have to always come back to wet fabric. Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright solid colors, including green, white, and yellow.
The brand recommends that when you first receive the towels to soak them in cold water for 12 hours and hang to dry; this will let the fibers expand, making the towels even more absorbent. From then on, the towels can be tossed into the washing machine.
Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have granted the towel set a five-star rating, calling it "super-luxurious" and "worth their weight in gold." Another user mentions that, "They look and feel as if they're straight out of a spa or five-star resort."
"Aside from the fact that these amazing towels look great in my little bathroom, these towels are awesome," one five-star reviewer shares. "They are so soft and absorbent. I could literally dry my whole body with one of the face cloths after getting out of the shower if I wanted. They are not like those thin sandpaper non-absorbent towels. These are absolutely amazing. They will last me a very long time."
"I really love these towels," another shopper says. "They are perfect, soft, absorb quickly, and I love the crimson red color. I only ordered one set because I wanted to make sure these fit the bill. Now that I have them, I plan to replenish my entire towel closet with these towels to include bath, hand towels, and face cloths."
If you've been on the hunt for a good set of towels, shop the Qute Home 6-Piece Bath Towels Set for as low as $34 while this deal lasts.