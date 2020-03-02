These New Parachute Towels Are the Softest I’ve Ever Used

Image zoom parachutehome.com

Perhaps the only thing better than slipping into a warm and fluffy towel at the spa is recreating that same luxurious experience at home. If you’re looking to invest in seriously soft towels that look as lavish as they feel, you need to try Parachute’s new collection of linen Spa Towels.

It’s no secret that the cult-favorite bedding brand also offers high-quality bath essentials, but this latest launch is Parachute’s foray into linen towels. And after trying out the goods for myself, I’m sold. In fact, they might be the softest towels I’ve ever used.

An ardent Parachute fan, I was already the proud owner of a set of the brand’s Classic Towels, which are made of 100 percent Turkish cotton. But after wrapping myself up in a bath sheet from the new collection, which is made of a Turkish cotton and linen blend, I think I have a new favorite.

The lightweight towels are ultra-plush yet dry quickly. Turkish cotton fibers contribute to the towels’ soft feel, while the linen adds absorbent and antibacterial properties; it’s the perfect combination. Not only are the towels cozy and practical, they also look elegant in solid white and beige colors with delicate eyelash fringe on the edges.

In keeping with many of Parachute’s other offerings, the machine-washable towels are also free of synthetic dyes. This makes them safer and better for the planet, but the brand warns it can also make them more prone to discoloration if they’re in contact with harsh chemicals (like benzoyl peroxide, a common ingredient in skincare products). You could always opt for the white shade instead of beige when ordering to be safe, since the color is easier to maintain.

The towels come in a variety of sizes to fit your needs. You can order an entire set or pick hand towels, washcloths, bath towels, and bath sheets à la carte. A word of advice: If you want to feel like you're wrapped up in an enormous fluffy cloud, splurge on the bath sheet. It’s an extra large 70-by-40-inch towel that will make the one you usually use look more like a bath mat.

The collection starts at just $11, so head to Parachute to try out the new bath essentials for yourself.

To buy: $11–150; parachute.com.