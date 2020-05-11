If Your Dresser Drawers Are Overflowing, You Need These Genius Expandable Dividers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re anything like us, all of this time spent at home has you itching for an organization project Marie Kondo would approve of. Before you take on a lofty home improvement project that you might regret later, start small with an achievable activity like finally getting your overstuffed dresser drawers under control. There are plenty of theories about the best way to fold and store clothes, but Oxo shoppers agree that this expandable dresser-drawer divider is the key to maximizing your drawer space.

One of the brand’s best-selling products, the set of two drawer dividers provides a simple solution to organizing a notoriously messy spot. They’re four inches tall, allowing them to fit inside most standard dresser drawers, and you can customize their length to extend anywhere from 11 to 17 inches long for equipment-free installation. All you have to do is lock the divider in place by pushing down on its gray handle to keep it exactly where it’s needed. They even feature Oxo’s signature grippy material to avoid scratching the inside of your furniture.

Once in place, the dividers provide boundaries for all of your items to fold neatly inside. For instance, you can create a small cubby for your bras or underwear on one side of the drawer, reserving the other space for leggings or exercise tops. You’ll be able to easily find exactly what you're looking for every time, while creating room to store even more clothes. It’s a win-win.

A set of two drawer dividers costs just $20. Head to Oxo to stock up on these organizing essentials and finally get your drawers in tip-top shape.

Image zoom oxo.com

To buy: $20; oxo.com.