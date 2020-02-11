This Gorgeous Holographic Candle Smells Even Better Than It Looks

Image zoom nordstrom.com

What’s Galentine’s Day, you might ask? As Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation said, “It’s only the best day of the year,” one where women around the world celebrate their female friendships on February 13. But If you don’t have time to, say, make needlepoint pillows with your friends’ faces on them or customize newspapers with headlines from the day they were born, there are gifts that you can pick up ASAP for your friends, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, and all the lovely ladies in your life, including the one I’m about to give out.

While I was searching for the perfect Galentine’s Day present to give this year that looks great, works great, and adds something special to my friends’ lives, I realized that it was literally sitting right in front of me on my table: an Overose holographic candle. I’ve been a fan of this Parisian brand ever since I stumbled upon its candles in a boutique in Soho, so I was ecstatic to find that Overose is also available online at Nordstrom—including my personal favorite, the rose-scented Nudesse candle.

While there are many rose-scented candles out there to choose from, what I’ve come across doesn’t smell as decadent and luxurious as the Nudesse (or look quite as cool, either). Nothing compares to a whiff of fresh roses, but this candle certainly comes close: Its light scent reminds me of the flower in the rain, freshly hand-plucked from the garden while the smell of fresh grass and dirt lingers in the air.

The brand explains that Nudesse’s scent was created from a bio-based ingredient that was extracted directly from the flower “so precisely that it smells just like pure liquid rose.” This meticulous approach to candle-making clearly has shoppers hooked. As a Nordstrom reviewer says, “This candle lives up to the hype. There’s a reason it’s always sold out.” Another adds, “I don’t even have to light it—the scent fills the air.”

There’s nothing that says “treat yo’ self” like a candle, and Overose’s are luxurious options that will perk up your pals this Galentine’s Day. I’ve already grabbed multiple, and you can get them by February 13 if you order right now, too.

