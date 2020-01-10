Zara's Home Organizers Are This Editor's Best-Kept Secret
Here are our 5 favorites, all under $50.
When we're looking for on-trend yet affordably priced clothing, Zara is a go-to. Well, what Zara offers in terms of clothing, Zara Home does for home decor. Here you'll find everything from stylish bedding to vases to bowls, all at reasonable prices. And the best section may just be Zara Home's outstanding assortment of organizers. We're talking storage baskets, bins, woven hampers, flatware trays, and more. Whether crafted from 100 percent linen or woven from natural fibers, all of these home organizers look like they cost many times their price. Without any brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., Zara Home may just be one of the best kept secrets in home decor.
1
Woven Flatware Tray
To keep your knives, forks, and spoons all in a row, order this woven flatware tray that tucks right into a drawer in your kitchen. Just be sure to double check the measurements (it's 13.4-by-2.2-by-9.4 inches) before clicking "add to cart."
To buy: $26, zarahome.com.
2
Iron Storage Baskets
Calling all fans of modern farmhouse style, these iron storage baskets were made for you. Plus, the cotton liners are machine washable, so keeping them looking neat is a snap.
To buy: From $20, zarahome.com.
3
Glass Storage Jars
On the hunt for kitchen counter-worthy glass containers? With their sculptural wooden lids and brass details, these are pieces you definitely won't want to hide inside a cabinet.
To buy: From $18, zarahome.com.
4
Utensil Canister
In a neutral-colored kitchen, this cream earthenware canister with a contrasting painted black rim will blend in seamlessly.
To buy: $26, zarahome.com.
5
Maize Woven Basket
For stashing a spare blanket in the living room or extra toys in your kids' playroom, this woven basket will store it all in style.
To buy: $50, zarahome.com.