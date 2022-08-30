//

By Caitlyn Hitt
Published on August 30, 2022

Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer
Photo: amazon.com

Whether you live in a house or a tiny apartment, space can be hard to come by. This is especially true for those of us who struggle with purging our possessions. Shoe lovers know exactly what we're talking about—and exactly what we're not willing to part with.

That's where the Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizers come in clutch. The organizer sets are available in black or beige and with the option to receive one for shoes and the other for boots, or two for shoes. These storage sets have over 8,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, with dozens of shoppers raving about how much space they save and how well they're made. And right now, they're on sale.

Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer
amazon.com

To buy: From $20 with coupon; amazon.com.

These shoe organizers make the most out of the unused space under your bed and are only 6 inches tall, so they can squeeze into even the tightest areas. The shoe bag can store 16 pairs while the boot bag can store four for a total of 20 that are safely tucked away and out of sight. Made out of thick and tough reinforced nylon, these bags are built to keep shoes safe, plus they have clear, breathable tops so odors aren't trapped and you can easily see what's inside. These tops are held closed by zippers that ensure dust and bugs can't get in, too.

Shoppers say that these bins hold "quite a lot," and that they "free up much needed closet space." One buyer added that they think they even could have "fit a few more pairs" into the shoe organizer, too. Additionally, they said they "love the boot holder" as well.

A second reviewer called the set a "near-perfect solution to storing shoes." They raved that they found these organizers to be "extremely helpful" with getting rid of clutter and revealing more storage space elsewhere. The shopper went on to say that they "fit nicely under my bed" and added that they're "easy to pull out, remove shoes, and push back."

"I would recommend these to anyone," they shared.

If you need to free up closet space and get your shoe collection under control, order the Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizersfrom Amazon today while they're still on sale.

