Wayfair Just Launched a New Collection to Help You Get Organized—Here’s What to Buy

Spring—and the urge to get organized—is right around the corner. Once you’ve decided which items to toss, donate, and ditch à la Marie Kondo, you’ll need storage bins, baskets, and organizers to keep your space tidy. And Wayfair has you covered thanks to its brand new Dotted Line collection. The just-launched storage and organization line is a one-stop shop for all your spring cleaning needs.

The collection includes over 800 items designed to get your kitchen cabinets, bathroom counters, and closets in order—and everything’s super affordable. For instance, this hanging shoe organizer that stores 30 pairs of shoes is currently on sale for $28, and this sleek garment rack costs just $52. You can also shop this genius magnetic kitchen organization rack for $50 while it’s marked down.

From large closet systems to smaller drawer and desk organizers, the new Wayfair line has it all. But if you don’t have time to scroll through 800 items to find what you need, fret not. Ahead, we rounded up a few of our favorite products from Dotted Line so you can easily make your selections and get straight to organizing.