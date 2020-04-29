3 Easy, Colorful Quarantine DIYs You Can Do with Just Washi Tape

As you're stuck at home, you may be looking for easy DIY projects you can tackle with the extra time on your hands. Bonus points if those projects call for inexpensive materials, don't require any technical know-how, and can be enjoyed by the whole family. So when we spotted the washi tape DIYs stylist Christine Keely created during her time at home, we had to add them to our quarantine activities list.

All you need to complete these projects are a few rolls of colorful washi tape (or any thin, vibrant tape will do). You can also order washi tape online and other decorative tapes online if you don't already have any on hand. Then, let the photos below inspire you to deck out care packages to family and friends, color-coordinate your clothes hangers, and even embellish interior doors. We could probably all use a little more joy right now, and these colorful washi tape ideas are an easy way to brighten up our homes.

