6 Unique Wall Calendars

By Nicole Sforza
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
A round-up of our favorite sophisticated picks that are easy to love day in and day out.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Cats Let Nothing Darken Their Roar 2013 2013 Calendar

Charles Masters

Kooky nonsensical phrases camouflage the names of the months. For March: “The amazing warmth has chosen you.” Size: 17 by 12 inches.

To buy: $45, vettedshop.com. Temporarily out of stock.

Featured January 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

kenknight 365 Typography Calendar

Charles Masters

Each page brings new, chic typography, plus a lesson in its provenance. The austere aesthetic makes a chaotic room less so. Size: 18 by 12 inches.

To buy: $36, kenknight.com.

3 of 6

Paper Source Academic Great Big Wall Calendar

Charles Masters

Extra large (two feet wide) but not generic, with ample space for parties, practices, and notes. Two holes up top keep it steady as you scribble. Size: 25 by 19 inches.

To buy: $30, paper-source.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Snow and Graham Wall Calendar

Charles Masters

Thick stock and crisp, exquisite nature-inspired artwork make this more pleasure than business. Size: 18 by 12 inches.

To buy: $30, snowandgraham.com.

5 of 6

Khristiana Howell Daydream on Canvas

Charles Masters

A groovy, artsy poster printed on a sheet of canvas that offers a full view of 2013. Pretty, playful, and substantial. Size: 22 by 17 inches.

To buy: $42, khristianahowell.com.

6 of 6

Russell and Hazel Tissue Calendar

Charles Masters

This oversize take on the old-school desk calendar delivers a daily dose of (tear-off) satisfaction. Tissue paper. Size: 15 by 11 inches.

To buy: $40, russellandhazel.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Nicole Sforza