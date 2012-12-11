6 Unique Wall Calendars
Cats Let Nothing Darken Their Roar 2013 2013 Calendar
Kooky nonsensical phrases camouflage the names of the months. For March: “The amazing warmth has chosen you.” Size: 17 by 12 inches.
To buy: $45, vettedshop.com. Temporarily out of stock.
Featured January 2013
kenknight 365 Typography Calendar
Each page brings new, chic typography, plus a lesson in its provenance. The austere aesthetic makes a chaotic room less so. Size: 18 by 12 inches.
To buy: $36, kenknight.com.
Paper Source Academic Great Big Wall Calendar
Extra large (two feet wide) but not generic, with ample space for parties, practices, and notes. Two holes up top keep it steady as you scribble. Size: 25 by 19 inches.
To buy: $30, paper-source.com.
Snow and Graham Wall Calendar
Thick stock and crisp, exquisite nature-inspired artwork make this more pleasure than business. Size: 18 by 12 inches.
To buy: $30, snowandgraham.com.
Khristiana Howell Daydream on Canvas
A groovy, artsy poster printed on a sheet of canvas that offers a full view of 2013. Pretty, playful, and substantial. Size: 22 by 17 inches.
To buy: $42, khristianahowell.com.
Russell and Hazel Tissue Calendar
This oversize take on the old-school desk calendar delivers a daily dose of (tear-off) satisfaction. Tissue paper. Size: 15 by 11 inches.
To buy: $40, russellandhazel.com.
