Maximize Your Drawer and Cabinet Space With This 25-Piece Container Set That's Only $26

Do you ever feel like you know you own something, but you just can't seem to find it? That can easily happen if the items in your pantry, drawers, or cabinets have slowly transformed into a jumbled mess. While sorting it all might seem daunting at first glance, it can feel like a cinch with help from some smartly-designed organizers—and Amazon shoppers love this clear set that includes 25 pieces for only $26.

The Vtopmart plastic organizer set has almost 7,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews, and it's the top-seller in Amazon's Clothes Drawer Organizer category. Each piece in the clear plastic set is only about $1 apiece, and the best part is that the set includes a variety of sizes: three 9-by-6-inch containers, six 9-by-3-inch containers, eight 6-by-3-inch containers, and eight 3-by-3-inch containers—each 2 inches tall. Shoppers love that they can fit and organize just about anything.

amazon.com

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

"The sizes of the compartments were perfect for me to use in my bathroom drawers," began a five-star reviewer. They explained that the smaller containers worked well for things like bobby pins and hair ties, while the long containers created a great spot for toothbrushes and toothpaste. They were even able to fit their hair brushes inside the large containers. "These worked out perfectly because I could use random sizes and easily use up the entire drawer space," confirmed another shopper who used the containers to organize their makeup drawers.

Although the storage containers do vary in size, they have a lot of the same features in common. Each one has silicone pads on the bottom to prevent it from slipping, and every bin is stackable to help you to save space. You can use the versatile containers to organize your kitchen pantry, refrigerator, bathroom cabinets, or office—regardless, they create an easy way to keep small items, like jewelry, kitchen utensils, and craft supplies, grouped together.

"I've ordered various drawer organizers over the years and none are as good as these," wrote a shopper who loves the containers' non-slip pads. They continued: "I was totally blown away by these!"

A space without organization can make it hard to find the items you need, but the Vtopmart clear container set can help you to create a quick sense of order. So, buy a set, mix and match the bins to fit your needs, and enjoy a renewed sense of calm.