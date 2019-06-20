How to Add Vertical Storage to Every Single Room in Your House
Take your organizing to new heights.
If you think you've run out of storage space in your home, just look up. It's likely there are vertical spaces big and small that are going underutilized all around your home. The wall above your toilet, that empty corner of the room, the space behind your refrigerator—once you start to look, you'll notice several spots you could be taking advantage of. The trick is to invest in the right organizers that can fit into all of these awkward spots, whether it's a slender shelf that can slide right next to your fridge or a shelving unit designed to fit around the toilet. Here are six vertical organizers built to slide, float, and maneuver their way into these potential storage spots.
1
Space-Maximizing Closet Organizers
One thing all tidy closets have in common? They know how to take advantage of vertical space. Start with a double-rod organizer for stashing sweaters and hanging shirts, then add on hanging shoe storage to clear up space on your closet floor.
To buy: Double-Rod Hanging Organizer, $49, and Hanging Shoe Storage, $29, pbteen.com.
2
Slim Rolling Shelves
You know that space on the side of your refrigerator, or between your dishwasher and the wall? Take advantage of that narrow area with this 5-inch-wide rolling storage cart. It's perfectly sized for stashing spices, condiments, and cooking tools.
To buy: Rolling Kitchen Storage Cart, $118, urbanoutfitters.com.
3
Sneak Extra Storage into the Shower
Instead of lining up products along the narrow ledge of your shower, order a tension rod with built-in wire storage baskets. This sleek design stays out of the way, but keeps your shampoo within reach.
To buy: $140, amazon.com.
4
A Mirror with Secret Storage
As if a full-length mirror that hangs on the back of a closet door wasn't enough, this one opens up to reveal plenty of storage hooks for jewelry. Getting ready in the morning just got a little bit easier.
To buy: Storage Mirror, $40, target.com.
5
Squeeze in Some More Shelves
There's a good chance your living room or bedroom has an empty corner. Make use of that open area with this space-saving, wall-leaning shelving unit that's just 22-inches wide.
To buy: Mid-Century Bookshelf, $599, westelm.com.
6
Storage that Fits Around the Toilet
In a small bathroom, every square foot is a potential storage spot—yes, even the wall above the toilet. Luckily, this vertical shelving unit was designed to fit snugly around the commode, maximizing every inch of space.
To buy: Over-the-Toilet Storage, $130, wayfair.com.