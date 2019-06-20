How to Add Vertical Storage to Every Single Room in Your House

Image zoom wayfair.com

If you think you've run out of storage space in your home, just look up. It's likely there are vertical spaces big and small that are going underutilized all around your home. The wall above your toilet, that empty corner of the room, the space behind your refrigerator—once you start to look, you'll notice several spots you could be taking advantage of. The trick is to invest in the right organizers that can fit into all of these awkward spots, whether it's a slender shelf that can slide right next to your fridge or a shelving unit designed to fit around the toilet. Here are six vertical organizers built to slide, float, and maneuver their way into these potential storage spots.

