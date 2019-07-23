5 Clever Ways to Sneak More Storage Under and Around Your Bed

Your bedroom is about to feel much bigger. 

By Katie Holdefehr
July 23, 2019
West Elm

If your bedroom closet is overflowing, it may be a sign that you're not making your bedside storage work hard enough. Sturdy under-bed storage bins, bedside caddies, and even wall-hanging nightstands can corral essentials, while keeping them within reach. Especially for cramped bedrooms with no space to spare, these organizers can work wonders. Let the five pieces below stash everything from off-season clothing to your nighttime reading materials, and your bedroom will instantly feel more spacious. 

Amazon

1
A Bedside Shelfie for Essentials

This minimalist bamboo shelf clamps directly onto the side of your bed frame, without taking up an inch of wall or floor space. Notches on the side of the shelf prevent charging cords from slipping onto the floor. 

To buy: $25, amazon.com

Urban Outfitters

2
Felt Caddy for Tablets and Reading Materials

Crafted from gray felt, this sleek caddy is perfectly sized for keeping a book, a tablet, or a few magazines close to your bed. This clever organizer is a must-have for dorm rooms and small apartments. 

To buy: $20, urbanoutfitters.com

Pottery Barn

3
A Space-Saving Bedside Shelf

No room for a nightstand? Consider a floating bedside shelf that can hold the essentials, such as a glass of water and a book. 

To buy: $29, potterybarn.com

West Elm

4
A Chic Under-Bed Bin You Won't Have to Hide

Store extra blankets and spare sheet sets in a shallow storage bin (it's just 6.5-inches high) that can slip under the bed. The woven design is stylish enough to leave on display, making it ideal for beds without a bed skirt. 

To buy: $99, westelm.com

Amazon

5
Under-Bed Shoe Storage (With a Dust Cover)

If your shoe collection is overflowing from your bedroom closet, it's officially time to invest in under-bed footwear storage. Opt for one with a clear cover that simultaneously keeps everything dust-free, yet still visible. 

To buy: $18, amazon.com

