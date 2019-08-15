Can't Find the TV Remote? This Is the One Organizer Your Living Room Is Missing 

Image zoom Container Store

If attempting to turn on the TV in your house requires a 15-minute hunt through the couch cushions first, it's a telltale sign your living room is lacking one key organizer. Whether you choose a remote tray, bin, or box, keeping a remote organizer on your coffee table or side table is a living room essential. If you get in the habit (and get your family members in the habit) of placing all of the remotes back in the designated bin once you're done with them, you'll always know where the remote is—without tearing up the sofa first. Changing this one little thing can instantly make your living room feel more functional.

