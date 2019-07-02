The One Organizer I Use in Almost Every Room in My Home

Image zoom Getty Images

In my small New York City apartment, I take advantage of every opportunity for extra storage—even using the back of my toilet as a spot to stash a few things. A box of tissues, a tiny bud vase, and a few beauty products all call the top of the toilet tank home. While this frees up a little storage space in my cramped medicine cabinet, leaving these items on display made the area look cluttered. On a hunt for the right storage for this spot, I discovered my new favorite (and honestly, underrated) organizer: the tray.

After adding a wooden tray with a blush mirrored bottom underneath the assortment on the back of the toilet, I realized the game-changing effect of the humble storage tray. Without getting rid of anything, the tray magically made the collection look organized, and it suddenly appeared deliberate and curated rather than haphazardly cluttered. As soon as I saw the visual effect of that first tray, I couldn't stop. I soon added a second tray on my bathroom counter to hold bottles of lotion and eye cream. Then, I used one to collect nail polishes on my vanity. And added another for all of the loose change, candles, and tchotchkes that landed on my bedside table. Without Marie Kondo-ing a single thing, every surface in my home looked a little neater.

To get the same effect, invest in a few organizing trays—we've rounded up some favorite options, below. Cull your collection just enough to fit everything on the tray (but don't worry too much about curating) and every counter and tabletop in your home will look instantly cleaner.

