8 Top-Rated Amazon Products That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
Let these little life-changers simplify your daily routine.
With busy professional and personal schedules, it can seem nearly impossible to make a dent in your home's to-do list, and that's not even taking into account the little—and not so little—obstacles life throws at us from day to day (that bus won't wait for you to locate the keys hiding at the bottom of your couch cushion!). The good news is that products are created by people with their own real-life problems, so many are designed to help you not only get by, but ideally get ahead. Investing in these time-saving products can make some extra time and space for the things and people that matter most. From appliances that will essentially do the cooking and cleaning for you, to smart tech gear that will keep you connected and worry-free, behold eight home items that have earned a reputation for saving customers a lot of time and hassle. They have the five-star ratings and rave reviews to prove it.
Stay connected, without having to juggle and trip over a bunch of different cords, with this one-stop charging station from Yootech. The sleek pad can accommodate a range of Apple, Google, and Samsung devices, making it especially great for individuals or families who like variety (not to mention guests who happen to stop by). There’s even a rubber ring to keep smaller items, such as ear buds, from slipping.
At just $12, we’d suggest scooping up a few to accommodate your busiest rooms.
Roomba’s genius robot vacuums allow you to tidy up with the touch of a button. This version has earned over 25,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who hail it for its ability to loosen and lift dirt from both hardwood and carpeted floors. In-laws call to say they’re stopping by? Schedule a "cleaning service" via voice assistant or the iRobot Home app. The sleek, quiet design also comes in handy for pets and sleeping babies.
If you feel like you never have anything to wear, there’s a good chance that’s because half of your clothing is stuffed in the back of a closet or drawer and therefore crumpled upon retrieval. Enter this handheld steamer, which enables you to spruce up individual pieces—from work tops and bottoms to dresses—in a pinch, without the elbow grease of ironing. Its compact size also makes it extremely convenient for storing and traveling.
Never have to worry about whether you left something plugged in again thanks to this smart power strip, which can be scheduled or turned on and off from the convenience of an app or, when connected to a smart home device, voice command.
For added stress relief, it boasts surge protection, overload protection, fire-resistance, and comes with a one-year warranty and lifetime technical support (it’s essentially like having your own IT specialist).
There’s nothing like misplacing your keys to send your morning into a tailspin, which is why we, along with over 32,000 reviewers, can appreciate Tile’s small, but significant line of bluetooth tracker accessories. Just attach the "mate" to your keyring or handbag, and connect through the Tile app on your smartphone to locate the item if it goes missing.
It can also be linked to a smart home device for voice activation (meaning you can just speak to Alexa instead of yelling at everyone in your house!).
Put some pep in your food prep with this sleek appliance, which goes on double duty as a vegetable chopper and food processor. It sits among Amazon’s best sellers for its powerful speed, 10-cup capacity, and budget-friendly price point.
Need some inspiration? Reviewers have used it to whip up everything from salsa and guacamole to smoothies and homemade ice cream. Some have also gone so far as to deem it a must-have for new moms.
The Instant Pot has garnered a cult following for its multi-tasking, time-saving capabilities. This model is made with the latest technology and moonlights as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, warmer, and even yogurt maker. The Instant Pot can not only serve up a wide array of cuisines, but it does so quickly—up to 70 percent faster than traditional methods. Adding to the convenience factor are its size (holds enough food to feed eight people), easy cleaning (dishwasher-safe!), and safety features (including overheat protection).
Half the battle when it comes to cooking is the cleanup—the mere thought of having to wash all of those pots and pans is enough to ruin an appetite—so we were more than intrigued to discover a comprehensive set of non-stick ceramic pans that is not only durable, but also easy to wipe down. They're so easy to clean that many reviewers note they don’t even make use of the fact that they’re dishwasher-safe. Plus, they’re scratch-resistant, meaning they’ll stay in good, glossy condition for many meals to come.