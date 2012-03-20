If you have a drawer stocked with sticky notes—and aren’t afraid to use them—that means you absorb information visually, says organizing coach Liz Franklin, author of How to Get Organized Without Resorting to Arson. Jotting tasks on colors and shapes turns on your brain and helps you remember to-dos better than if you were using a white notepad or PDA.





Make the Most of Your Method

The biggest problems with Post-Its: They’re not always there when you need them. To ensure your to-dos are always a peel away, organize the sticky notes in a manila folder, Franklin suggests. Listing one task per note, create a grid starting with priority tasks in the upper left corner and ending in the bottom right with the least urgent ones. Then peel off and toss each note when you’re done. Plans changed? You can easily switch your priorities throughout the day by swapping Post-Its positions. For a fancier approach, use different colors or shapes for family members (blue for your son; green for your husband) or types of tasks (square for errands; stars for phone calls). Bonus: When you see your to-dos in one neat place it can make tasks appear less overwhelming and help better prioritize what you need to tend to first.

