7 Things to Get Rid of This Fall and Never Miss

During a pandemic year, when many of us are spending more time at home than usual, it's a particularly good time to reevaluate our belongings. For example, while many weddings and other big events are on pause, it's an opportunity to declutter the gowns and formal attire we don't expect to wear again. Plus, by getting rid of items you no longer need this fall, you'll free up space for holiday decor and family activities this winter. Just think, with the dining table (finally!) cleared off, you'll have room for family dinners, jigsaw puzzles, and craft projects.