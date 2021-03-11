10 Things You Should Declutter Every Time You Move

The products we use to maintain ourselves and our homes have a tendency to pile up over time. Weed out any formulas that have surpassed their expiration dates, along with old toothbrushes, loofahs and other sponges, which tend to be breeding grounds for germs.

Of what remains, get honest about what’s actually serving you from day to day. The lipstick you had to purchase in every shade but only wear one? The window spray you bought on sale that never ceases to streak? If it’s been shoved in the back of your cabinet or you don’t plan to use it soon, lose it. (Some beauty brands will even recycle or offer rewards for your old containers.)