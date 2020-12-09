7 Things Almost Everyone Forgets to Declutter

Depending upon what decade you grew up in, you may have a collection of CDs or vinyl records lying around. If you no longer even own a Discman or record player—or haven't dusted them off in years—it's probably time to get rid of this stash.

If the records aren't scratched and the tapes still play, some secondhand stores will accept them. Popular albums can be sold on eBay, Etsy, or other sites.