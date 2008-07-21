Real Simple Home Organizing Tag Sale Supplies Checklist Tag Sale Supplies Checklist Holding a sale? Here's the gear you'll need. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Illustration of woman looking at a price tag Credit: Klas Fahlén/Art Department Checklist Clear signs. Mead makes a waterproof poster board that won't wither in the rain; you can find it at Staples, Wal-Mart, and Office Depot. Use a permanent marker, and write neatly and legibly. Note: Always check whether there are restrictions on placements of signs in your community—and whether you need a permit to hold a tag sale. Money to make change. Start your selling day with $50 in ones, $30 in fives, $50 in tens, $60 in twenties, and $10 in quarters (one roll). Fanny pack or carpenter's apron. Stow bills in one pocket, change in another. Calculator. For tallying sales. Notebook and pen. Keep track of sales—especially important if this is a multifamily event. Card tables. Set up an attractive display of wares, and refresh it whenever you sell something. Measuring tape. Shoppers may want to measure pieces of furniture. Garment rack. Target (target.com) and the Container Store (containerstore.com) are good sources. Full-length mirror. So shoppers can see what clothes look like. Extension cord. Allow shoppers to test lamps, radios, and other electrical appliances. Packing supplies. Have old newspapers, Bubble Wrap, plastic bags, and boxes on hand. Price tags. Put them on top of your items, not on the bottom, where buyers will have to search for them. Outdoor speaker and a few playlists. Play pleasant background music with broad appeal. Sinatra, mellow rock, or classical are all good choices. Tarps. For protecting items in case of rain.