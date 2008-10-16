Stylish Office Gear
Abbi NY
So those black-and-white composition books aren’t working for you? REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. life coach Nicole Williams has the solution to your office-supply blahs.
Abbi NY Erin Briefcase in Cherry Blossom
Abbi NY
$149, careerbags.com
This nylon and patent leather bag is water-resistant, chock full of interior pockets, and padded with ultra suede lining so your laptop stays protected no matter where you tote it.
Modern Red Leather Business Card Holder
Memorablegifts.com
$27, memorablegifts.com
Personalize the metal clasp with your name―up to 10 characters―or initials.
Russel + Hazel Chicklets Adhesive Notes
Russel + Hazel
$12, russellandhazel.com
Add a punch of color to your to-dos with these eight reminder pads.
Nantaka Joy Woodcut Floral File Folders
Nantaka Joy
$18 for eight, nantakajoy.com at Anthropologie stores
These kraft folders covered in silver and copper add a touch of elegance to organizing. Who knew that was possible?