Stylish Office Gear

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Abbi NY
So those black-and-white composition books aren’t working for you? REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. life coach Nicole Williams has the solution to your office-supply blahs.
Abbi NY Erin Briefcase in Cherry Blossom

Abbi NY

$149, careerbags.com

This nylon and patent leather bag is water-resistant, chock full of interior pockets, and padded with ultra suede lining so your laptop stays protected no matter where you tote it.

Modern Red Leather Business Card Holder

Memorablegifts.com

$27, memorablegifts.com

Personalize the metal clasp with your name―up to 10 characters―or initials.

Russel + Hazel Chicklets Adhesive Notes

Russel + Hazel

$12, russellandhazel.com

Add a punch of color to your to-dos with these eight reminder pads.

Nantaka Joy Woodcut Floral File Folders

Nantaka Joy

$18 for eight, nantakajoy.com at Anthropologie stores

These kraft folders covered in silver and copper add a touch of elegance to organizing. Who knew that was possible?

