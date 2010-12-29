9 Stylish Catchalls

By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
Never lose your keys—or sanity—again, thanks to these handy drop-off spots.
Dot 52 Bowl Group

These sleek brushed stainless-steel bowls make even pennies and nickels look cool. Available in three sizes, with or without lids.

To buy: from $59, shophorne.com.

Perch Spot Bowl

A cozy home for easy-to-lose accessories like cuff links, hair ties, or safety pins, this white ceramic bowl pops with a brightly colored interior. Available in orange, green, turquoise, and yellow.

To buy: $28, velocityartanddesign.com.

Animal Leather Tray

Corral desktop knickknacks in these colorful animal-print bins made from the recycled scraps of cow hides.

To buy: $20, mollaspace.com.

Taikamylly Tray

This painted plywood tray makes a bold, brilliant backdrop for pretty bottles of perfume on a dresser or vanity.

To buy: $25, scandinaviangrace.com.

JDM Small Square Tray

Place this square ceramic dish on your nightstand to hold a pen and paper for jotting down middle-of-the-night epiphanies.

To buy: $26, juliska.com.

Teroforma Artists’ Collection Small Tray

This delicately-patterned, laminated birchwood piece would look gorgeous on an entryway console.

To buy: $45, velocityartanddesign.com.

Snowbell Plate Small

This enamel-coated aluminum leaf is the perfect size for collecting spare change at the end of the day.

To buy: $49, michaelaram.com.

John Derian for Target Melamine Insect Appetizer Plate

Elegant insects and four-leaf clovers adorn these mini melamine plates. They’re just right for your next party and, thankfully, unbreakable.

To buy: $17 for 8, target.com.

Felt Vanity Tray

Is your desk begging for a little eye candy? These laser-cut felt trays can hold anything from pens and pencils to paper clips to Post-It notes. Available in pink, red, and brown.

To buy: $15, decorativethings.com.

