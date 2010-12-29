9 Stylish Catchalls
Dot 52 Bowl Group
These sleek brushed stainless-steel bowls make even pennies and nickels look cool. Available in three sizes, with or without lids.
To buy: from $59, shophorne.com.
Perch Spot Bowl
A cozy home for easy-to-lose accessories like cuff links, hair ties, or safety pins, this white ceramic bowl pops with a brightly colored interior. Available in orange, green, turquoise, and yellow.
To buy: $28, velocityartanddesign.com.
Animal Leather Tray
Corral desktop knickknacks in these colorful animal-print bins made from the recycled scraps of cow hides.
To buy: $20, mollaspace.com.
Taikamylly Tray
This painted plywood tray makes a bold, brilliant backdrop for pretty bottles of perfume on a dresser or vanity.
To buy: $25, scandinaviangrace.com.
JDM Small Square Tray
Place this square ceramic dish on your nightstand to hold a pen and paper for jotting down middle-of-the-night epiphanies.
To buy: $26, juliska.com.
Teroforma Artists’ Collection Small Tray
This delicately-patterned, laminated birchwood piece would look gorgeous on an entryway console.
To buy: $45, velocityartanddesign.com.
Snowbell Plate Small
This enamel-coated aluminum leaf is the perfect size for collecting spare change at the end of the day.
To buy: $49, michaelaram.com.
John Derian for Target Melamine Insect Appetizer Plate
Elegant insects and four-leaf clovers adorn these mini melamine plates. They’re just right for your next party and, thankfully, unbreakable.
To buy: $17 for 8, target.com.
Felt Vanity Tray
Is your desk begging for a little eye candy? These laser-cut felt trays can hold anything from pens and pencils to paper clips to Post-It notes. Available in pink, red, and brown.
To buy: $15, decorativethings.com.
