This Clever Storage Rack Keeps All Your Beach Gear Perfectly in Place

The StoreYourBoard storage rack can be just the thing to keep everything tidy and tucked away. It has heavy-duty steel arms, set at a 30-degree angle, that can hold the weight of multiple chairs, and are wide enough to keep surfboards or paddleboards in place. The arms even have rubber padding to avoid scratching your gear. It takes just four screws to install it, and you can adjust the arms to fit your storage needs—wider apart for bulky items like floats, or closer together for slim boards.