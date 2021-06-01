This Clever Storage Rack Keeps All Your Beach Gear Perfectly in Place
As a (hopefully) future beach house owner, I've already started collecting a lot of the gear you need to live your best beach life—beach umbrellas and chairs, a few floats, coolers, boogie boards, and hopefully soon, my own standup paddleboard.
But the big problem with all that beach gear is that it's all weirdly shaped and bulky—and so storing it can be a challenge. (My current storage system involves piling the items in a disorganized heap in a corner of my garage.)
The StoreYourBoard storage rack can be just the thing to keep everything tidy and tucked away. It has heavy-duty steel arms, set at a 30-degree angle, that can hold the weight of multiple chairs, and are wide enough to keep surfboards or paddleboards in place. The arms even have rubber padding to avoid scratching your gear. It takes just four screws to install it, and you can adjust the arms to fit your storage needs—wider apart for bulky items like floats, or closer together for slim boards.
And based on the reviews, it can fit a lot of gear. According to one reviewer, "This rack worked perfectly. Managed to fit about eight wakeboards and a wakesurfer board plus a dozen life jackets. Really freed up a lot of space." Another reviewer stocked it with "a paddle board, three boogie boards, a pop up canopy, beach bag of toys, life jackets" and gives it kudos: "It is sturdy and keeps the garage looking neat and organized. Assembly was fast and easy!"
To buy: $80, amazon.com
If you're more a winter sports fan, this storage system is also great for skis, snowboards, and sleds. But I'll be using it to keep my beach gear ready for our summer adventures.