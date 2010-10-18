Creative Storage Solutions for the Kids’ Room

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated August 29, 2014
Land of Nod
Tame the clutter with these 15 cheerful and affordable organizing picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Fillinder Storage

Land of Nod

A soft and sturdy can that's the perfect size for holding Lego blocks, stuffed animals, or sports gear. The handy zippered top remains connected so you’ll never waste another second searching for a missing lid. And, yes, this softee can also handle the dirty laundry. Also available in brown and silver.

To buy: $17, landofnod.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

See and Store Toy Rack

Stacks and Stacks

Playtime is so much more fun when you get to see all of your options. And clean-up can be so much more efficient when you see where everything belongs. This solid hardwood rack comes with 12 primary color plastic bins that are the perfect size for holding art supplies, Matchbox cars, or building blocks.

To buy: $173, stacksandstacks.com.

3 of 13

Weekdays Organizer

Organize.com

Jeans and a white tee on Monday. Pink sweater and leggings on Wednesday. These clearly labeled hanging shelves are a saving grace for the over-ambitious organizer or your budding fashionista who likes to plan her outfits a week at a time. Available in primary or pastel.

To buy: $31, organize.com.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Monkey Over the Door Hanger

Giggle.com

Look who decided to swing by and help minimize the mess. Hang this pink trio over any door so the kids have a go-to place for jackets, towels, scarves, and more.

To buy: $16, giggle.com.

5 of 13

P’kolino Chalkboard Storage Bench

Modern Seed

Talk about multi-tasking. Besides storing toys, this chest can also play the role of chalkboard table or bench. The wheels make it easy to take along with you wherever you may go.

To buy: $69, modernseed.com.

6 of 13

KUSINER Underbed Storage Box

IKEA

This slim container slides easily under the bed and is perfect for stowing out of season blankets and sweaters.

To buy: $8, ikea.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Polka Dot Storage Bins

containerstore.com

Punch up a boring space with open storage containers that are bursting with fun. These woven paper cubes are perfect for storing art supplies, blocks, or your daughter’s doll essentials. Available in four colors.


To buy: $15, containerstore.com.

8 of 13

Trio Animal Bag

booninc.com

Give those stuffed animals a proper resting spot. Stow them out of the way into these plush buckets that can be zippered to seal for extra protection. Plus, they can even step in as extra seating.

To buy: $100, booninc.com.

9 of 13

Airplane Hang Ups

landofnod.com

Sick and tired of the same old hooks making marks in the walls? These airplanes mount on walls and are a creative way of keeping clothes, scarves, or gym bags off the floor. Available in three colors.

To buy: $13, landofnod.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Storage Caddy

3sprouts.com

This handy helper lets you toss and take all of the necessary playdate essentials wherever you go. The cute character on the front makes this a truly unique traveling companion.

To buy: $24, 3sprouts.com.

11 of 13

Girls’ Collapsible Storage

potterybarnkids.com

Sometimes you need extra storage; sometimes you don’t. Enter the ever-so-handy collapsible boxes that can rise to meet all of your little one's storage demands. Available in two colors. Personalization is also available.

To buy: $12, potterybarnkids.com.

12 of 13

Storage Crate

organize.com

Durable, stackable, and colorful. Keep them in the entryway for quickly grabbing gloves, hats, or kneepads when you’re late for a very important date—or soccer game. Available in two colors.

To buy: $15, organize.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Bookshelf Bus Orange

dwellstudio.com

The back-to-school season can cause a major pile up on the reading materials. Keep those titles in order with a clever and stylish way for holding them.

To buy: $124, dwellstudio.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Krissy Tiglias