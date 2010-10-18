Creative Storage Solutions for the Kids’ Room
Fillinder Storage
A soft and sturdy can that's the perfect size for holding Lego blocks, stuffed animals, or sports gear. The handy zippered top remains connected so you’ll never waste another second searching for a missing lid. And, yes, this softee can also handle the dirty laundry. Also available in brown and silver.
To buy: $17, landofnod.com.
See and Store Toy Rack
Playtime is so much more fun when you get to see all of your options. And clean-up can be so much more efficient when you see where everything belongs. This solid hardwood rack comes with 12 primary color plastic bins that are the perfect size for holding art supplies, Matchbox cars, or building blocks.
To buy: $173, stacksandstacks.com.
Weekdays Organizer
Jeans and a white tee on Monday. Pink sweater and leggings on Wednesday. These clearly labeled hanging shelves are a saving grace for the over-ambitious organizer or your budding fashionista who likes to plan her outfits a week at a time. Available in primary or pastel.
To buy: $31, organize.com.
Monkey Over the Door Hanger
Look who decided to swing by and help minimize the mess. Hang this pink trio over any door so the kids have a go-to place for jackets, towels, scarves, and more.
To buy: $16, giggle.com.
P’kolino Chalkboard Storage Bench
Talk about multi-tasking. Besides storing toys, this chest can also play the role of chalkboard table or bench. The wheels make it easy to take along with you wherever you may go.
To buy: $69, modernseed.com.
KUSINER Underbed Storage Box
This slim container slides easily under the bed and is perfect for stowing out of season blankets and sweaters.
To buy: $8, ikea.com for stores.
Polka Dot Storage Bins
Punch up a boring space with open storage containers that are bursting with fun. These woven paper cubes are perfect for storing art supplies, blocks, or your daughter’s doll essentials. Available in four colors.
To buy: $15, containerstore.com.
Trio Animal Bag
Give those stuffed animals a proper resting spot. Stow them out of the way into these plush buckets that can be zippered to seal for extra protection. Plus, they can even step in as extra seating.
To buy: $100, booninc.com.
Airplane Hang Ups
Sick and tired of the same old hooks making marks in the walls? These airplanes mount on walls and are a creative way of keeping clothes, scarves, or gym bags off the floor. Available in three colors.
To buy: $13, landofnod.com.
Storage Caddy
This handy helper lets you toss and take all of the necessary playdate essentials wherever you go. The cute character on the front makes this a truly unique traveling companion.
To buy: $24, 3sprouts.com.
Girls’ Collapsible Storage
Sometimes you need extra storage; sometimes you don’t. Enter the ever-so-handy collapsible boxes that can rise to meet all of your little one's storage demands. Available in two colors. Personalization is also available.
To buy: $12, potterybarnkids.com.
Storage Crate
Durable, stackable, and colorful. Keep them in the entryway for quickly grabbing gloves, hats, or kneepads when you’re late for a very important date—or soccer game. Available in two colors.
To buy: $15, organize.com.
Bookshelf Bus Orange
The back-to-school season can cause a major pile up on the reading materials. Keep those titles in order with a clever and stylish way for holding them.
To buy: $124, dwellstudio.com.