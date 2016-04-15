14 Genius Small-Space Solutions

My husband and I had our first two sons in a tiny two-bedroom condo in Chicago. With two cribs in one small bedroom, there was hardly room for one dresser—certainly not two! So I bought the organizer and used it for diapers, wipes, blankets, burp cloths, and more. Five years later, we now have three sons and live in the suburbs. I still use it, but now for shin guards, lightbulbs, bulky socks, goggles, and flashlights. It has been so useful for our family, and it cost me less than $20!



—Molly Brown, Northbrook, Illinois