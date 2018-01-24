3 Clever Ways to Use a Rolling Storage Cart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no reason not to own a rolling storage cart: You can get one for 25 bucks at IKEA, they're available at your local craft store, and chances are you already have one sitting in a corner of your home. The rolling storage cart is a workhouse, organizing everything from cleaning supplies to artist’s essentials. The wheels make it mobile, so this versatile piece can pinch-hit wherever it’s needed. The possibilities are endless, but if you’re looking for a little inspiration, here are three of our favorite ways to rethink the rolling storage cart.

Stock It as a Bar Cart

It’s five o’clock somewhere, right? With this rolling bar cart on hand, that somewhere can be your living room, kitchen, dining room or even the patio. Stock the bottom shelves with bitters, glasses, coasters, and napkins. Leave the top shelf for taller bottles of liquor, mixers, and an ice bucket. Cheers!

Create a Get-Ready Station

If your makeup, jewelry, and hair accessories are all stored in different areas around the house, use a rolling cart to corral them in one convenient spot. Stash makeup and toiletries on the bottom shelves, and devote the top shelf to a magnifying mirror, brushes, and the tools you reach for most often. Roll this station up to a bench or the kitchen table as your kids finish their breakfast, and multitask your way into a shorter morning routine.

Double Your Kitchen Storage

If every last inch of kitchen cabinet storage is accounted for, roll an extra storage cart into the room. Use it to hold extra dishes, serveware, and linens on the bottom shelves, then place houseplants and herbs along the top shelf. Roll the cart over to the kitchen window whenever the plants need a bit of sunlight, or glide the unit into the dining room when it’s time to set the table.

