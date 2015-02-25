7 Baskets for Storing Home Goods
Metallic Woven Baskets
Revive a room with a jolt of shimmer. The shallow, under-the-bed bin with wrapped handles would work to store magazines and newspapers on an ottoman, while the larger covered hamper would invigorate laundry day.
To buy: Starting at $29, westelm.com.
Featured March 2015
Kabud Small Lidded Basket
Hide items you don’t want left out in the open in this covered container. You can store extra linens or towels in the guest room, for instance, without disturbing the visual tidiness of the space.
To buy: $60, crateandbarrel.com.
Imax 3 Piece Dorran Woven Basket Set
The global vibe and bargain price point of this basket trio make it a no-brainer storage solution for your home. Cluster the three together or spread them around the house as needed.
To buy: $110 for three, wayfair.com.
Rolling Mercado Baskets
Store children’s toys and trinkets in this rolling basket so they can push it easily from room to room without any heavy lifting. The graphic weave makes it nice enough to leave out if “clean up” isn’t a phrase your little one understands yet. Available in four colors.
To buy: $68, serenandlily.com.
Copper Storage Basket
Stay on trend and impress visitors with these copper wire baskets. They will beautify nearly anything they hold, so use them for TP in the bathroom or mail in the foyer.
To buy: Starting at $18, shopterrain.com.
Aimee Arrow Baskets
The braided arrow design and super sturdy handles make this an ideal place for yesterday’s newspaper or tomorrow’s firewood. Available in three nesting sizes.
To buy: Starting at $25, worldmarket.com.
Kellan Equipment Organizer
Keep playroom toys or garage sporting equipment organized using this freestanding bin with three steel slots. Easily separate stuffed animals from dolls and costumes, or balls from bats and rackets.
To buy: $129, potterybarn.com.
