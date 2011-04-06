8 Beautiful Baskets
West Elm Ikat Woven Collection—Small Storage Bin
Add some ethnic flair by using this basket for discarded newspapers or to contain lightweight throws beside the couch.
To buy: $39, westelm.com.
Wisteria Round Wire Baskets With Handles
This set of three baskets will become a household necessity. Use the largest one outdoors to wrangle the kids’ bats and balls and the smaller ones in the bathroom to hold clean towels or toilet paper.
To buy: $49, wisteria.com.
World Market Natural Collapsible Seagrass Basket
Great on a desk for stashing office supplies and papers. When not in use, it folds flat for easy storage.
To buy: $10, worldmarket.com.
Pottery Barn Beachcomber Oversized Rectangular Basket
The unique braided handles on this hand-woven container offer a refreshing twist on the traditional basket design.
To buy: $129, potterybarn.com.
Ikea BYHOLMA Basket
Use this inexpensive container to organize smaller items in your closet or line it with a dishcloth to serve bread at the dinner table.
To buy: $9, ikea.com.
Longaberger Earth & Sky Medium Chore Basket
The pastel trim and quaint flower adorning the lid of this catchall helps you usher in spring. Use it to hold napkins at the dinner table.
To buy: $65, longaberger.com.
Joanna’s Collections Embroidered Basket
With a shot of lavender stitched into the sides, it’s perfect for holding knitting accessories or your springtime scarves.
To buy: $40, etsy.com.
Peterboro Pie & Picnic Basket
As the sunny weather draws you outdoors, grab this must-have carrier and toss in all your picnic fixin’s.
To buy: $40, peterborobasket.com.
