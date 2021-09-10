These Vacuum Storage Bags Are Amazon Shoppers' Best Space-Saving Hack
Collecting quilts, down comforters, and throw blankets for different seasons (and for cold vs. hot sleepers) is something plenty of us are guilty of doing. Along with the different bedding we have for different times of the year are the clothes that carry us through the calendar, too, like fall's hoodies and winter's thick wool sweaters. These comfort items make the colder weather worth it, but, come spring and summer, they're totally in the way and take up way too much drawer and linen closet space.
But more than 6,200 happy shoppers on Amazon have found a major space-saving solution in the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. These storage bags are designed to be used with the included pump that sucks the air out of them completely, or with the hose attachment of any vacuum (which some shoppers say is an easier and quicker option). They have a unique double-zip seal to keep air, water, and critters out, and come in packs of four to 10 bags of different dimensions. The vacuum storage bags come in sizes ranging from small (which can fit six to eight sweaters) to jumbo (big enough to fit an entire queen bedding set or four standard pillows). And right now, they're all 15 percent off.
To buy: From $17 (was $20); amazon.com.
"Amazing storage bags," one shopper wrote in their five-star review. "I moved into my first house and was lacking in storage space, specifically for bedding. Quilts and blankets take up so much space, so I bought the L and XL sizes with bedding in mind. These bags delivered. I stuffed a massive, fluffy quilt (complete with duvet cover) into an XL bag, and—within seconds—that huge thing shrunk down to nothing! After a week, they're still completely sealed, [with] no leakage at all. I immediately ordered more. I love that my bedding is protected from water and bugs. Storage totes just don't compare anymore."
Save a ton of storage space by ordering yourself a set of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags from Amazon while they're still on sale for 15 percent off today.