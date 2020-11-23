20 House Plans That Maximize Storage Space for the Organized Home of Your Dreams
If you want a more organized home with less time spent, well, actually organizing, start with a home that has plenty of storage space built right in. We've rounded up the Southern Living House Plans that make the most of storage space, building it seamlessly into each beautiful home's design. Shelves are tucked under staircases, kitchens abound with cabinet space, and mudrooms are equipped with hooks for every last coat, hat, and mitten. Plus, from now through November 30, 2020, Real Simple readers get 10% off house plans with the discount code RS2020. An organized home feels less like a struggle and more like second nature when storage solutions have been thoughtfully incorporated right from the start.
New Tideland Haven
This house plan had us at "wrap-around porch," but in case you need convincing, there's also an open layout kitchen, dual sinks in the main bathroom, and a fireplace to cozy up around.
A Kitchen Designed for Entertaining
Vaulted ceilings make the main living area feel large and light-filled. In the kitchen, lots of glass-front cabinets provide storage space that doubles as decor. Hidden details, like built-in cabinets in the island and a pull-out cutting board, lend extra utility to the space.
Lowcountry Reserve
This gorgeous two-story home boasts plenty of porch space on both levels. The house plan includes a detached three-car garage with living space above, making it the ideal spot for guests.
Built-in Wine Rack
This house plan has carefully considered storage, including a walk-in closet and a kitchen island with built-in cabinets. In the dining room, you'll find plenty of space for a wine collection.
Four Gables
With walk-in closets, a spacious open-layout kitchen, a porch, and a fireplace, this house plan checks all the boxes.
Under-the-Stairs Shelving
In this home, even often-overlooked areas, like the space under the stairs, have been transformed into storage solutions. Tuck cookbooks and collectibles into these open shelves.
Gilliam
With 10-foot ceilings and tons of windows, this house feels spacious and flooded with light.
Tons of Cabinets
Floor-to-ceiling cabinets provide ample storage in the kitchen. Let the upper cabinets hold serveware you only pull out for holidays, then fill lower cabinets with everyday essentials so they're easy to reach.
Sugarberry Cottage
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage is a mix of bungalow and craftsman styles. Did we mention there's a screened-in porch?
A Thoughtfully Designed Mudroom
Extra storage space is tucked into every room of the cottage. In the mudroom, a built-in bench is equipped with shelves for shoes, while cabinets stash coats and scarves.
Fox Hill
The best part about this Colonial-style home (besides the fireplace, library, and luxurious bathtub)? The garage studio can be used as a creative home office or a space for guests.
Dream Kitchen
You know a kitchen was designed for both style and storage when beautiful glass-front cabinets are built right into the island.
Whiteside Farm
This year, the importance of home offices and dedicated rec rooms cannot be overstated. The good news: this gorgeous home has both.
A Tidy Dining Room
Storage solutions are tucked into every available spot in this sprawling 3,600-square-foot home. Exhibit A: the dining room is equipped with cabinets and shelves for all your dishes and serving ware.
Cottage of the Year
Guests will love how warm and welcoming this New England Colonial-style cottage feels. The best spot in the house? How about the spa-worthy whirlpool bathtub.
Country Kitchen
If modern farmhouse is your decor style, this charming kitchen will feel like home. Shallow shelves let you put your favorite pieces on display, but don't worry, there's also ample cabinet space to hide the rest.
Old Bethel
With high ceilings and an abundance of windows, this one-story home feels roomy and bright.
Beautiful Built-ins
In the living room, the fireplace is flanked by two shelving units. Arrange family photos on the shelves above, and stow board games in the cabinets below.
The Ramble Farmhouse
What features did you always imagine your dream home would have? There's a good chance the Ramble Farmhouse has it. Yes, porch, deck, mudroom, carport, pantry, and library included.
Cozy Library
Long afternoons will be spent curled up with a good book in this library complete with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Elberton Way
While most of these house plans feature enviable porches, this one take it a step further with an outdoor fireplace for chilly fall evenings.
The Ultimate Get-Ready Station
An elegant vanity equipped with drawer space and a lengthy countertop makes for a dreamy dressing room.
Vintage Lowcountry
Inspired by a fan-favorite home featured in a 2011 issue of Southern Living, this house has a timeless design that will never go out of style.
Country Kitchen
From the glass-front cabinets to the wood paneling to the farmhouse sink, this kitchen is irresistibly charming. Cabinet space is maximized without sacrificing style.
Sweetwater Retreat
Totaling more than 4,000 square feet, this expansive house boasts five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, plus a study, laundry room, and pantry.
Luxe Laundry Room
An entire wall of shelves and cabinets means plenty of storage space for every last detergent and stain-fighting spray.
French Broad Retreat
With a deck and two porches, this is the ultimate home for indoor-outdoor living.
A Perfectly Balanced Kitchen
While many kitchens have to choose between storage space and counter space, this smart kitchen design manages to offer an ample amount of both. Bonus: there's even a built-in wine rack.